Matches for today, Sunday, July 11; Gold Cup 2021, Eurocup and more

The England national team receives Italy at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, July 11 to define the new champion of the UEFA Eurocup of Nations of this 2021. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m., Central Mexico time and will be televised by SKY Sports, TUDN, Channel 5 and Blim.

In addition to the Euro, today’s billboard has activity on matchday 1 of the Concacaf Gold Cup. After Mexico’s debut against Trinidad and Tobago, it will now be the turn of El Salvador and Guatemala in Group A, in addition to the two scheduled games of Group B featuring the United States, Canada, Martinique and Haiti.

The undercard will be complemented with activity from the Asian Champions League and some games in the South American leagues.

Matches for today, Sunday, July 11; schedules and channels where to watch the games LIVE: EUROCOPA 2021 Italy vs England 1:00 p.m. by SKY Sports, TUDN and Channel 5 CUP GOLD 2021 Canada vs Martinique 5:30 p.m. by TUDN United States vs Haiti 7:30 p.m. by TUDN The Salvador vs Guatemala 9:30 p.m. by TUDN AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Viettel FC vs Kaya FC 5:00 a.m. by ESPN Play Kawasaki Frontale vs Beijing Guoan 7:00 a.m. by ESPN Play United City FC vs Daegu FC 7:00 a.m. by ESPN Play BG Pathum United vs Ulsan Hyundai 09:00 hours by ESPN Play URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Boston River vs Cerro Largo 10:15 hours by GolTV Play CA Fénix vs Progreso 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Montevideo City vs Nacional 16:00 hours by GolTV Play Peñarol vs Cerrito 18:30 hours by GolTV Play LIGA FUTVE Hermanos Colmenarez vs Portuguesa FC 17:15 hours by GolTV Play Deportivo Táchira vs Zamora FC LIGA PRO SERIE B América Quito vs LDU Portoviejo 15:30 hours by GolTV Play El Nacional vs Cumbayá FC 18: 00 hours by GOlTV Play SERIE B Brasil Brusque vs CSA 18:30 hours by Fanatiz

