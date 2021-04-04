Matches for today Sunday April 4; Liga MX, La Liga and more

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara receiving the Santos Laguna de Torreón At the Akron Stadium at 4:00 p.m. it will be the most outstanding match of the Sunday day of Date 13 of the 2021 Closing of the MX League. The meeting will be broadcast exclusively on the Afizzizados channel.

In addition to the Chivas game, the Sunday League MX match will have another three games, starting with Pumas vs Pachuca at 11:00 a.m. (TUDN), continuing with Gallos vs Tigres at 6:00 p.m. (Fox Sports ), and closing with León vs Toluca at 20:05 (Fox Sports 2).

Also read: Liga MX: Club América has already decided the future of Renato Ibarra

At the international level, the Spanish League will have the participation of the Mexicans from Real Betis Balompié; Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado, in the match against Elche.

This game will be televised on SKY Sports at 8:15 am. In the same Spanish league, Atlético de Madrid will visit Sevilla at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time). The game will be broadcast on SKY Sports.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez insults a fan of La Maquina

TODAY’S GAME BILLBOARD; SCHEDULES AND TELEVISION CHANNELS WHERE TO SEE THEM Liga MX Pumas vs Pachuca 11:00 am on TUDN, ESPN 2, Las Estrellas, ESPN Play Chivas v Santos 4:00 pm on IZZI Gallos vs Tigres 6:00 pm on Fox Sports and Imagen TV León vs Toluca 20:05 hours by Marca Claro and Fox Sports 2 LIGA EXPANSIÓN MX Atlético Morelia vs CD Tapatío 20:00 hours by TUDN THE SPANISH LEAGUE Alavés vs Celta 06:00 hours by SKY Sports Elche vs Real Betis 08:15 hours by SKY Sports Cádiz CF vs Valencia CF 10:30 am by SKY Sports Sevilla vs At. Madrid 13:00 hours by SKY Sports BUNDESLIGA Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen 07:30 hours by SKY Sports Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin 10:00 hours by Fox Sports, Sky Sports and Marca Claro URUGUAY National CHAMPIONSHIP v CA Rentistas 17:00 hours by GolTV Play ARGENTINA LEAGUE CUP Newell’s Old Boys vs CA Huracán 11:00 hours by Fanatiz CA Colón vs Argentinos Juniors 13:15 hours by Fanatiz Vélez Sarsfield vs Unión Santa fé 15:30 hours by Fanatiz Racing vs Godoy Cruz 18:00 hours by Fanatiz EREDIVISIE Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard 04:15 hours on ESPN 2 PSV vs Heracles 06:30 hours on ESPN 2 Heerenveen vs Ajax 08:45 hours on ESPN 2 FRANCE LIGUE 1 Angers vs Montpellier 05:00 hours on ESPN Play Nîmes vs Saint Etienne 09:05 hours by ESPN Play O. Marseille vs Dijon 13:00 hours by ESPN Play LIGA COLOMBIANA América de Cali vs La Equidad 14:30 hours by Fanatiz LIGA MX FEMENIL Puebla vs Monterrey 11:00 hours by TVC Deportes LEAGUE PORTUGAL Vitória SC vs Tondela 10:30 am on GolTV Play LIGA PRO ECUADOR Orense SC vs Manta FC 11:15 hours by GolTV Play October 9 vs Aucas 13:30 hours by GolTV Play Technical University vs Guayaquil City 16:00 hours by GolTV Play LIGA PROMERICA COSTA RICA Cartaginés vs Saprissa 15:00 hours by FUTV

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content