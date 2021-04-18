Matches for today Sunday April 18; Liga MX, La Liga, Premier League and more

The activity of national and international soccer continues, so we bring you all the matches of the 15th day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, in addition to the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and many more.

At the close of matchday 15 of the MX League, the UNAM Pumas receive the UANL Tigres at the Olympic University Stadium at 12:00 hours (central time) a meeting that you can follow through the signs by Afizzizados.

Also read: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable Guadalajara; there will be clean in the flock

Later, Santos Laguna will do the honors at the Estadio Territorio Santos Morelos against the Red Devils of Toluca at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Finally, Rayados de Monterrey will receive the Tuzos del Pachuca at the BBVA Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Liga MX 12:00 Pumas UNAM Tigres UANL Afizzionado 19:00 Santos Laguna Toluca FOX Sports 2 21:06 Monterrey PachucaFOX Sports 2 La Liga 07:00 Real Sociedad Sevilla FC SKY Sports (504-546) 07:00 Osasuna Elche SKY Sports ( 504-546) 09:15 At. Madrid Eibar SKY Sports (504-546) 09:15 Alavés Huesca SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Real Betis Valencia CF SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Cádiz CF Celta SKY Sports (504-546) 14: 00Levante Villarreal SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Getafe Real Madrid SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 07:30 Arsenal Fulham SKY Sports (504-546) 10:00 Manchester Utd. Burnley SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 05:30 AC Milan Genoa ESPN ESPN Play 08:00 Atalanta Juventus ESPN Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) ESPN Play 08:00 Bologna Spezia Calcio ESPN Play 08:00 Lazio Benevento ESPN Play 11:00 Torino AS Roma ESPN ESPN Play 13:45 Napoli Inter Milan ESPN Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN Play Bundesliga 08:30 Borussia Dortmund Werder Bremen SKY Sports (504-546) AFC Champions League 12:45 Al Ahli Al-Duhail SC ESPN Play 14:00 Shabab Al Ahli Al HilalESPN Play 14:00 FC AGMK Istiklol ESPN Play 15:15 Al Shorta Esteghlal ESPN Play Mineiro Championship 14:00 Atlético Mineiro Boa Esporte Globo Internacional Women’s Champions League 07:00 O. Lyonnais Female PSG Female TVC Sports Argentine League Cup 11:30 Arsenal Sarandí Racing Avellaneda Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 13:45 Students LP Gimnasia LP Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 16:00 Independiente Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz ( Try 7 days FREE) E SPN 2 ESPN Play 19:00 CA Colón Godoy Cruz Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) Division Honor Cadet 03:00 FC Barcelona Academy CE Manresa Barça TV + FA Cup 12:30 Leicester City Southampton ESPN Extra ESPN 3 ESPN Play France Ligue 1 06: 00 PSG Saint Etienne ESPN 3 ESPN Play 10:05 Girondins Bordeaux AS Monaco ESPN Play 14:00 Nantes O. Lyonnais ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 01:05 Sydney FC Adelaide Utd. My Football YouTube 03:10 Macarthur FC Newcastle JetsMy Football YouTube 05:15 Perth Glory Wellington Phoenix My Football YouTube Jupiler Pro League 11:00 OH Leuven Waasland Beveren ESPN Play 11:00 Sint-Truiden VV Anderlecht ESPN Play Colombian League 15:30 America de Cali Deportes Tolima Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) RCN Nuestra Tele Liga Futve 16:00 Gran Valencia CaraboboGolTV Play 18:15 Zamora FC Portuguesa FC GolTV Play National League Guatemala 12:30 Antigua CSD Municipal Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 16: 30 Xelajú MC Deportivo Guastatoya Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) National Youth League 06:00 FC Barcelona Academy Llagostera Barça TV + Polish League 05:30 Stal Mielec Zagłębie Lubin Ekstraklasa.tv 08:00 Wisla Plock Jagiellonia Bialystok Ekstraklasa.tv 10:30 Legia Warszawa KS Cracovia Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 09:00 FC Famalicão Portimonense GolTV Play 11:30 CD Nacional FC Porto GolTV Play Liga Primera Nicaragua 16:00 Chinandega FC CD JuniorSports Flic k 19:00 Managua FC Juventus FC Sports Flick Liga Pro Ecuador 13:00 Deportivo Cuenca U. Católica GolTV Play 15:30 Independiente del Valle 9 de Octubre GolTV Play 18:00 Emelec Technical University GolTV Play Liga Promerica 17:00 Saprissa Alajuelense FUTV MLS 14:00 Inter Miami CF LA Galaxy ESPN Extra ESPN 3 ESPN Play 16:30 Columbus Crew Philadelphia Union ESPN Play 21:00 Vancouver Whitecaps Portland Timbers ESPN Play Premier Russian League 04:00 FC Ural Rubin KazanRussian Premier League YouTube 06:00 Arsenal Tula FC Tambov Russian Premier League YouTube 08:30 FC Sochi CSKA Moskva Russian Premier League YouTube 11:00 Spartak Moskva FK Ufa Russian Premier League YouTube Challenge Iberdrola 06:00 FC Barcelona Female B Madrid CFF B Barça TV + Second B 12:00 Barcelona B Villarreal B

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content