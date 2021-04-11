Matches for today Sunday April 11; Liga MX, La Liga, Premier League and more

The Sunday card of national and international soccer is on fire, so we bring you all the matches, with unmissable matches of the MX League, The Spanish League, Bundesliga, Premier League, A series and many more.

In activity of the MX League, the Red Devils of Toluca will receive Rayados de Monterrey at the Nemesio Díez Stadium at 12:00 hours (central time) a game that you can follow through the TUDN, ESPN and Las Estrellas signals.

Later, the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro will receive Santos Laguna at the Corregidora Stadium at 7:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the signals of Imagen TV and Fox Sports.

To finish, the Tijuana Xolos will receive Mazatlán at the Caliente Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Liga MX 12:00 Toluca Monterrey TUDN ESPN ESPN Play Las Estrellas 19:00 Querétaro Santos Laguna Image Television FOX Sports 2 21:06 Tijuana Mazatlán FC FOX Sports 2 Liga Expansión MX 17:00 Atlante Pumas Tabasco TUDN La Liga 07:00 Villarreal Osasuna SKY Sports (504-546) 09:15 Valencia CF Real Sociedad SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Real Valladolid Granada SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Real Betis At. Madrid SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 06:00 Burnley Newcastle SKY Sports (504-546) 08:05 West Ham Leicester City SKY Sports (504-546) 10:30 Tottenham Manchester Utd. SKY Sports (504-546) 13:00 Sheffield United Arsenal SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 05:30 Inter Milan Cagliari ESPNESPN Play 08:00 Juventus Genoa ESPN Play 08:00 Sampdoria Napoli ESPN Rai Italia Fanatiz (Test 7 days FREE) ESPN Play 08:00 Hellas Verona Lazio ESPN Play 11:00 AS Roma Bologna ESPN Play 13:45 Fiorentina Atalanta Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) ESPN 3 ESPN Play Bundesliga 08:30 Schalke 04 Augsburg SKY Sports (504 -546) 11:00 FC Köln Mainz 05 Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports SKY Sports (504-546) Championship Mineiro 14:00 Cruzeiro Atlético Mineiro Globo Internacional Argentina League Cup 12:00 Argentinos Juniors Central Córdoba Fanatiz (Test 7 FREE days) 12:00 LP Fanatiz Gymnastics Board (7-day FREE Trial) 14:15 Rosario Central Banfield Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 16:30 Unión Santa Fe Boca Juniors Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 19:00 River Plate CA Colón Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN 2 ESPN Play Eredivisie 05: 15 Utrecht Feyenoord ESPN Play 07:30 VVV Venlo PSV Eindhoven ESPN 3 ESPN Play 09:45 Waalwijk Ajax ESPN Extra ESPN 3 ESPN Play France Ligue 1 06:00 Rennes Nantes ESPN Play 10:05 AS Monaco Dijon ESPN Play 14:00 O. Lyonnais Angers ESPN ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 04:05 Wellington Phoenix Western United My Football YouTube Jupiler Pro League 06:30 Genk Sint-Truiden VV ESPN Play 11:15 Anderlecht Club Brugge ESPN Play Colombian League 17:40 Deportivo Pasto Junior Fanatiz ( Trial 7 days FREE) RCN Our Tele 20:00 Santa Fe Millonarios Fanatiz (Trial 7 days FREE) RCN Our Polish Tele League 08:00 Zagłębie Lubin Podbeskidzie Ekstraklasa.tv 10:30 Lech Poznan Legia Warszawa Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 09:00 Gil Vicente Moreirense GolTV Play 11:30 SC Braga Os Belenenses GolTV Play 14:00 Sporting CP FC Famalicão GolTV Play Liga Primera Nicaragua 16:00 Chinandega FC CD Ocotal Sports Flick 19:00 ART Jalapa Diriangén FC Sports Flick Preferential Infant 03:30 FC Barc elona Academy Reus Academy Barça TV + Premier Russian League 06:00 Arsenal Tula Krasnodar Russian Premier League YouTube 08:30 Dynamo Moskva FC Ural Russian Premier League YouTube 08:30 FC Sochi Zenit St. Petersburg Russian Premier League YouTube 11:00 Lokomotiv Moskva Spartak Moskva Russian Premier League YouTube Segunda B 10:30 UD Ibiza Barcelona B Barça TV + Supercopa do Brasil 09:00 CR Flamengo Palmeiras Globo Internacional Westfield W-League 01:05 Sydney FC Melbourne Victory My Football YouTube

