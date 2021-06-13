Matches for today Saturday; Mexican National Team, Eurocup and Concacaf Qualifiers

The Mexican National Team continues with its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and this Saturday he will hold his third and last friendly match in Marbella, Spain, now against the selective of Australia. The Jimmy Lozano Sub 23 game will begin at 1:00 p.m. and can be seen through TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7.

Later, through those same channels, the Senior Mexican National Team will play a friendly against Honduras in preparation for the next Gold Cup 2021. TRI will play this match at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to some games from South American leagues, today’s game card will be complemented by three games from Euro 2021 and two more from the CONCACAF Qualifiers.

Matches for today Saturday; Schedules and channels where to watch the games live: FRIENDLY MEXICO SUB 23 Mexico vs Australia 1:00 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7 FRIENDLY MEXICO MAYOR Mexico vs Honduras 6:30 p.m. on TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7 URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Plate vs Progreso 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Cerrito vs Plaza Colonia 15:15 hours by GolTV Play Peñarol vs CA Rentistas 18:15 hours by GolTV Play EUROCOPA 2021 Wales vs Switzerland 08:00 hours by SKY Sports Denmark vs Finland 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Belgium vs Russia 14:00 hours by SKY Sports FIFA WORLD CUP CATAR Haiti vs Canada 16:00 hours by ESPN Play Panama vs Curaçao 18:05 hours by ESPN Play LIGA FUTVE La Guaira vs Puerto Cabello 16:00 hours by GolTV Play Deportivo Táchira vs Zulia 6:15 p.m. on GolTV Play MLS UNITED STATES Sporting KC vs Austin FC 2:00 p.m. on ESPN 2 and ESPN Play SERIE A BRAZIL Santos vs Juventude 5:00 p.m. on Fanatiz Palmeiras vs Corinthians 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz SERIE B BRAZIL CRB vs Confianca 2:30 p.m. by Fanatiz Brasil de Pelotas vs Vasco da Gama 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Vila Nova vs CSA 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Cruzeiro vs Goiás 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz

