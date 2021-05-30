Matches for today Saturday May 29; Champions League, MLS, Mexico friendly and more

The End of the Champions League Come in Chelsea and Manchester City, in addition to the game of Mexico vs Iceland and the duel between Chicharito Hernandez with the LA Galaxy in against the San Jose Earthquakes from Matías Almeyda and Chofis López are the most outstanding matches this Saturday, May 20.

Chelsea and Manchester City will play the final of the UEFA champions league at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal. You can watch this duel on ESPN and Fox Sports.

The Mexican National Team returns to activity this Saturday, May 29, in a friendly match against the Icelandic team at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. You can watch the TRI game on TUDN, Channel 5 and Azeca 7.

In MLS activity, the most striking game is that of the Los Angeles Galaxy against the San Jose Earthquakes. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play.

Matches for today Saturday May 29; Schedules and channels where to watch the games live FRIENDLY Sweden vs Finland 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Mexico vs Iceland 20:00 hours by TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7 BUNDESLIGA Holstein Kiel vs FC Cologne 11:00 hours by SKY Sports URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Liverpool FC vs Cerro Largo 11:00 hours by GolTV Play Villa Española vs Plaza Colonia 13:15 hours by GolTV Play Cerrito vs Progreso 15:30 hours by GolTV Play CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Manchester City vs Chelsea 14:00 hours by ESPN, Fanatiz, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, ESPN 2. HYUNDAI LEAGUE Adelaide Utd, vs Sydney FC 04:10 am on My Football Youtube Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory 10:35 pm on My Football YouTube LIGA FUTVE Mineros Guayana vs UCV 4:00 pm on GolTV Play Puerto Cabello vs Yaracuyanos FC 18:15 hours by GolTV Play FIRST LEAGUE NICARAGUA Diriangén FC vs Managua FC 20:00 hours by Sports Flick LIGA PRO ECUADOR Delfín SC vs October 9 14:00 hours by GolTV Play Guayaquil City vs Mushuc Runa 16 : 30 hours by GolTV Play Deporti vo Cuenca vs Technical University 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play MLS Chicago Fire vs Montreal Impact 12:00 p.m. on ESPN Play New York RB vs Orlando City 12:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play FC Cincinnati vs New England 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Atlanta United vs Nashville SC 2:30 p.m. on ESPN Play LAFC vs NY City 4:00 p.m. on ESPN Play LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes 6:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Inter Miami CF vs DC United 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Sporting KC vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Play Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas 8:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Real Salt Lake Minnesota Utd. 20:30 hours by ESPN Play

