Matches for today Saturday May 22, Liguilla Liga MX, La Liga de España and more

The Tuzos del Pachuca they visit the Cruz Azu machineThis Saturday, May 22, on the field of the Azteca Stadium to face the second leg of the Semifinals of the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX in a tie that is tied without goals on the global scoreboard. The match will begin at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time and will be broadcast on Channel 5, TUDN and Fanatiz.

In international football, the Spanish League is on fire with the end of the season and its last day, where Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will define the new champion in a race in which the mattresses have a hand, as a victory will be enough to sing the alirón in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atlético will play against the almost relegated Real Valladolid at 11:00 am (Central Mexico) and you will be able to watch it through the SKY Sports signal.

Real Madrid will face Villarreal at 11.00 am (By Sky Sports), looking for victory and a puncture from Atlético against Valladolid.

Matches for today Saturday May 22; Channel schedules where you can see all the games live: LIGA MX SEMIFINALES Cruz Azul vs Pachuca 20:00 hours by TUDN, Channel 5, Fanatiz LIGA EXPANSIÓN MX Tepatitlán FC vs TM Fútbol Club 17:00 hours by TUDN, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports 2 LA LIGA Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid 11:00 am by SKY Sports Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis 11:00 am by SKY Sports Eibar vs FC Barcelona 11:00 am by SKY Sports Elche vs Athletic Club 11:00 am hours by SKY Sports Huesca vs Valencia CF 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Osasuna vs Real Sociedad 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Real Madrid vs Villarreal 11:00 hours by SKY Sports SERIE A ITALY Cagliari vs Genoa 13:45 hours by ESPN Play Sampdoria vs Parma Crotone vs Fiorentina 13:45 hours by ESPN Play BUNDESLIGA GERMANY VfL Wolfsburg vs Mainz 05 08:30 hours by SKY Sports FC Bayern vs Augsburg 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Ein tracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg 08:30 am by SKY Sports Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld 08:30 am by SKY Sports Werder Bremen vs Borussia M’gladbach 08:30 am by SKY Sports Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig 08:30 am by SKY Sports FC Cologne vs Schalke 04 08:30 hours by SKY Sports MINEIRO CHAMPIONSHIP Atlético Mineiro vs América MG 14:30 hours by Globo Internacional URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Boston River vs CA Rentistas 10:00 hours by GolTV Play CA Fénix vs Peñarol 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Cerro Largo vs Cerrito 15:15 hours by GolTV Play CHAMPIONSHIP ENGLAND Brentford vs Bournemouth 06:30 hours by SKY Sports Swansea vs Barnsley 12:30 hours by SKY Sports EREDIVISIE Feyenoord vs Utrecht 13:00 hours by ESPN 3 LIGA 1 PERU UTC Cajamarca vs Alianza Atlético 1:15 pm on GolTV or Fanatiz U. César Vallejo vs Sporting Cristal 3:30 pm on GolTV or Fanatiz LIGA FUTVE Zamora FC vs Deportivo Táchira 5:15 pm on GolTV Play Deportivo Lara vs La Guaira 7:30 pm on GolTV Play PRO LEAGUE EC UADOR Orense SC vs U. Católica 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Independiente del Valle vs Guayaquil City 15:30 hours by GolTV Play Mushuc Runa vs Emelec 18:00 hours by GolTV Play MLS UNITED STATES Montreal Impact vs FC Cincinnati 12:00 hours by ESPN Play Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. on ESPN Extra and ESPN Play Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami FC 5:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Orlando City vs Toronto FC 6:00 p.m. on ESPN Play NY City vs Columbus Crew 18: 30 hours on ESPN Play FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake 7:00 PM on ESPN Play New England vs. New York RB 7:00 PM on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 8:00 PM on ESPN Play San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting KC 9:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids 9:30 p.m. on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play

