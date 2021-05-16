Matches for today Saturday May 15; Liga MX and international football league

The Puebla Strip receives the Rojinegros del Atlas this Saturday at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 6:00 p.m. to define the first semifinalist of the Closing 2021 of Liga MX. The game will be televised on Aztec 7. The Rojinegros lead the series 0-1.

At the end of that match, the Red Devils of Toluca visit the Azteca Stadium to face The Cruz Azul Machine at the Aztecea Stadium at 20:05 o’clock. This game can be seen through the TUDN signal and Channel 5. The series is ahead of the Devils with a score of 1-2.

In the Liga de Expansión MX, Atlético Morelia will try to overcome the score against Tepatitlán FC in the Grand Final of Clausura 2021. This match can be seen through TUDN, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Fanatiz, Fox Sports 2, ESPN 2 and ESPN Play.

The games for today Saturday May 15; Schedule and channel where to see them. MX LEAGUE Puebla vs Atlas 6:00 p.m. by Azteca 7 Cruz Azul vs Toluca 8:05 p.m. by TUDN and Channel 5 MX EXPANSION LEAGUE Atlético Morelia vs Tepatitlán FC 4:00 p.m. by TUDN, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Fanatiz, ESPN 2 and ESPN Play. PREMIER LEAGUE Burnley vs Leeds Utd 6:30 am on SKY Sports Southampton vs Fulham 9:00 am on SKY Sports Brighton vs West Ham 2:00 pm on SKY Sports SERIE A FROM ITALY Genoa vs Atalanta 8:00 am on ESPN and ESPN Play Spezia Calcio vs Torino 08:00 hours by ESPN Play Juventus vs Inter Milan 11:00 hours by ESPN and ESPN Play AS Roma vs Lazio 1:45 hours by ESPN and ESPN Play BUNDESLIGA GERMANY Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Augsburg vs Werder Bremen 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Borussia M’gladbach vs Stuttgart 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Freiburg vs FC Bayern 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Hertha Berlin vs FC Cologne 08:30 hours by SKY Sports Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Villa Española vs Progreso 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Montevideo Wanderers vs Boston River 15:15 hours by GolTV Play Montevideo City vs South America 17:30 hours by GolTV Play ARGENTINA COPA Students LP vs Independiente 15:30 hours by Fanatiz CA Colón vs Talleres de Córdoba 19:00 hours by ESPN and Fanatiz FA CUP Chelsea vs Leicester City 11:15 hours by ESPN 2 JUPILER PRO LEAGUE Anderlecht vs Genk 13:45 hours by ESPN Play PORTUGAL LEAGUE Benfica vs Sporting CP 12:00 hours by GolTV Play Río Ave vs FC Porto 14:30 hours by GolTV Play LIGA PRO ECUADOR Olmedo vs Independiente del Valle 14:00 hours by GolTV Play U. Católica vs Delfín SC 16:30 hours by GolTV Play Emelec vs Guayaquil City 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play MLS New York City vs Toronto FC 12:00 p.m. on ESPN Play LA Galaxy vs Austin FC 2:30 p.m. on ESPN 3, ESPN Play Atlanta United vs Montreal Impact 6:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Philadelphia Union vs NY Red Bull 6:30 pm on ESPN Play Minnesota Utd. vs FC Dallas 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo 8:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC 8:30 p.m. on ESPN Play San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers 9:00 p.m. on ESPN Play

