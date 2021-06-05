Matches for today Saturday June 5; Mexico U23 Friendly, CONCACAF Qualifiers and more

The Mexican National Team Sub 23 who drives Jaime lozano with a view to contesting the Tokyo Olympics 2021 this summer, he will have his first friendly match facing his similar from Romania this Saturday at 1:00 p.m., a game that you can see through the screens of TUDN, Azteca 7 and Canal Nu9eve.

In addition to this match, CONCACAF continues with its eliminatory matches with a view to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, leaving some important games on the card, as the teams of Panama, El Salvador and Trinidad and Tobago will be playing.

Today’s matches Saturday June 5; schedules and channels where to see the games live. FRIENDLY SUB 23 Brazil vs Cape Verde 12:00 hours by Globo Internacional Mexico vs Romania 13:00 hours by TUDN Nu9ve and Azteca 7 URUGUAY CHAMPIONSHIP Boston River vs Montevideo City 10:00 hours by GolTV Play Plaza Colonia vs Nacional 13:00 hours by GolTV Play South America vs Cerrito 3:15 p.m. on GolTV Play FIFA CONCACAF ELIMINATORIES Turks Islands vs Haiti 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play British Virgin Islands vs Curaçao 4:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Bahamas vs Trinidad and Tobago 4:00 p.m. on ESPN Play US Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador 6:00 PM on ESPN Play Aruba vs. Canada 7:00 PM on ESPN Play Anguilla vs. Panama 7:00 PM on ESPN Play HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE Brisbane Roar vs. Sydney FC 12:05 AM on My Football Youtube Central Coast vs Wester United 02:05 hours by My Football Youtube Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory 04:10 hours by My Football Youtube SPAIN SMARTBANK LEAGUE UD Almería vs Girona 14:00 hours by SKY Sports FUTVE LEAGUE Carabobo vs Gran Valencia Hermanos Colmenarez vs Depor tivo Táchira LEAGUE PRO SERIE B Guayaquil Sports vs Gualaceo 6:00 p.m. by GolTV Play SERIE A BRAZIL Grêmio vs CR Flamengo 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Atlético GO vs São Paulo 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Santos vs Ceará 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz RB Bragantino vs Bahía 19:00 hours by Fanatiz

