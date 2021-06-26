Matches for today Saturday June 26; Euro 2021, MLS and more

The start of the round of 16 of Euro 2021 with the matches between Wales vs Denmark and Italy vs Austria will be the most striking thing on this Saturday’s game card, which will also have Major League Soccer (MLS) matches in the United States, where the game between the LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Wales and Denmark They will face each other at 11:00 in the first match of the eighth of the Euro 2020. You can see this match through the SKY Sports signal.

At 2:00 p.m., Italy receives Austria to meet the second classified to the quarterfinals of the competition. This game will be televised on SKY Sports.

Matches for today Saturday June 26; Euro 2021, MLS. Schedules and channels where to watch the games LIVE: EUROCOPA Wales vs Denmark 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Italia vs Austria 14:00 hours by SKY Sports HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE Melbourne City vs Sydney FC 04:00 hours by My Football YouTUbe LEAGUE PRO SERIE B Guayaquil vs LDU Portoviejo 6:00 p.m. on GolTV Play MLS UNITED STATES Sporting KC vs LAFC 4:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Play Toronto FC vs Cincinnati 6:00 p.m. on ESPN 2 and ESPN Play Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union 19: 00 hours on ESPN Play Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo 7:00 PM on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play Nashville SC vs. Montreal Impact 7:30 PM on ESPN Play Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy 9:00 PM on ESPN 3 and ESPN 3 Play Portland Timbers vs Minnesota Utd. 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Play

