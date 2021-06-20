Matches for today Saturday June 19; Euro 2021 and international football

Portugal It will collide with Germany this Saturday at 11:00 am (Mexico City) on matchday 2 of Euro 2021, a match that could determine the elimination of the Teutonic team after losing on matchday 1 against France. The game will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and will be broadcast in Mexico by SKY Sports.

At the end, Spain and Poland will measure forces at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville, a duel in which La Roja will seek to add three points to lead Group E. The transmission of this game will begin at 2:00 p.m. by SKY Sports.

Prior to these two clashes, France will try to secure their classification in Group F by facing Hungary at 7:00 am (CDMX). You can see this match on SKY Sports, Channel 5 and TUDN.

Matches for today Saturday June 18; schedules and channels where to watch the games live: EURO 2021 Hungary vs France 08:00 hours on TUDN, Channel 5 and SKY Sports Portugal vs Germany 11:00 hours on SKY Sports Spain vs Poland 14:00 hours on SKY Sports URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP South America vs River Plate M 08:00 hours by GolTV Play Progreso vs Cerro Largo 10:15 hours by GolTV Play Boston River vs Nacional 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Montevideo Wanderers vs Villa Española 15:15 hours by GolTV Play FIFA CUP ÁRABE Libya vs Sudan 12:00 hours by FIFA TV Hyundai A-League Sydney FC vs Adelaide Utd 04:05 hours by My Football YouTube LIGA FUTVE Aragua vs Deportivo Lara 15:00 hours by GolTV Play Caracas FC vs Metropolitanos 18:00 hours by GolTV Play LEAGUE PRO SERIE B Independiente Juniors vs Atlético Porteño 15:30 hours by GolTV Play Guayaquil Sport vs América Quito 18:00 hours by GolTV Play MLS UNITED STATES Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire 18:30 hours by ESPN Play Toronto FC vs Orlando City 18: 30 hours on ESPN Play NY City vs New England 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Play FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Play DC United vs Inter Miami FC 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Play FC Dallas vs Minnesota Utd 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Play LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders 8:00 p.m. on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes 8:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Play LAFC vs Houston Dynamo 10:00 p.m. on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play SERIE A BRAZIL CR Flamengo vs RB Bragantino 19:00 hours by Fanatiz SERIE B BRAZIL Vasco da Gama vs CRB 14:30 hours by Fanatiz Avaí vs Remo 14:30 hours by Fanatiz Guarani vs Ponte Preta 16:30 hours by Fanatiz Vitória vs Brusque 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Operário PR vs Cruzeiro 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Sampaio Correa vs Confianca 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Vila Nova vs Coritiba 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz

