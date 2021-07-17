Matches for today Saturday July 17; Liga MX Femenil, Gold Cup, Friendlies and more

This Saturday, July 17, the football activity continues with Day 1 of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, in addition to the 2021 Gold Cup and the LAFC of Carlos Vela plays.

Date 1 of the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX Femenil continues with the meeting between Pumas de la UNAM and Centellas del Necaxa, after Monterrey and Querétaro distributed units.

In the Gold Cup activity, Day 2 of Group D is played, where Granada, Qatar, Panama and Honduras meet, and where the first classified to the next round could be defined.

For their part, international friendlies continue, where clubs such as Bayern Munich, Real Betis, Sevilla and Olympique de Lyon will see activity, which are beginning their preparation for the 2021-22 season.

The complete match card for this Saturday, July 17

Liga MX Women

Pumas vs Necaxa 12:00 hrs by TUDN

gold Cup

Granada vs Qatar 18:30 hrs by TUDN Panama vs Honduras 20:30 hrs by TUDN

International friendly

FC Winterthur vs Real Betis 8:00 hrs by ESPN St. Pauli vs Hertha Berlin 9:00 hrs by TUDN FC Cologne vs FC Bayern 9:00 hrs by ESPN Play Sevilla FC vs Coventry City 12:00 hrs by ESPN O. Lyonnais vs VfL Wolfsburg 2:00 pm on ESPN

Major League Soccer

Atlanta United vs New England 4:00 p.m. on ESPN – ESPN Play New York RB vs Inter Miami CF 6:00 p.m. on ESPN 3 – ESPN Play Montreal Impact vs FC Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Play Philadelphia Union vs DC United 18: 30 hrs by ESPN Play Columbus Crew vs New York City 18:30 hrs by ESPN Play Toronto FC vs Orlando City 18:30 hrs by ESPN Play Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire 19:30 hrs by ESPN Play Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes 20: 00 hrs by ESPN Play Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy 21:00 hrs by ESPN 2 – ESPN Play Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas 21:30 hrs by ESPN Play Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake 21:30 hrs by ESPN Play

Belgian Super Cup

Club Brugge vs Genk 1:45 PM on ESPN 3

Argentine Super League

Aldosivi vs Patronato 11:30 hrs by Fanatiz Lanús vs Atlético Tucumán 13:45 hrs by Fanatiz Newell’s Old Boys vs Talleres Córdoba 13:45 hrs by Fanatiz Gimnasia LP vs Platense 16:00 hrs by Fanatiz Vélez Sarsfield vs Racing Avellaneda 18:15 hrs by Fanatiz

Colombian League

América de Cali vs Junior 15:30 hrs by Fanatiz- RCN Nuestra Tele Santa Fe vs Deportivo Cali 20:00 hrs by Fanatiz – RCN Nuestra Tele

Futve League

At. Venezuela vs Monagas SC 15:00 hrs by GolTV Play Yaracuyanos FC vs Puerto Cabello 18:00 hrs by GolTV Play

