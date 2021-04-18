Matches for today Saturday April 17; Liga MX, Serie A, Premier League and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not rest, so we bring you the complete card for Saturday, with unmissable matches of the 15th day of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, with the Clásico Joven as the main course, in addition to the Spanish League Premier League, Bundesliga and more.

In Mexican Soccer activity, the Athletic of San Luis You will receive the Club Puebla at the Alfonso Lastra Stadium at 5:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the ESPN signals.

Next, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara receive the Xolos de Tijuana at the Akron Stadium at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Afizzizados signs.

CHIVAHERMANITOS OVER 3 YEARS OLD WILL BE BACK! ✅ Ticketing.

✅ Promotion for this Saturday.

✅ Entry protocol. Here all the information for #VolverteAVer in the match vs. Xolos ⬇️https: //t.co/rpjFvJliea – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 15, 2021

To end the undercard of the MX League, the Young Classic between the Águilas del América and Cruz Azul will be played at the Azteca Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the TUDN signals.

Liga MX 17: 00Atlético San Luis Puebla ESPN ESPN Play 19:00 Chivas Guadalajara Tijuana Affiliate 21:05 America Cruz Azul TUDN Channel 5 Premier League 06:30 Newcastle West Ham SKY Sports (504-546) 14:15 Wolves Sheffield United SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 08:00 Sampdoria Hellas Verona ESPN Play 08:00 Crotone Udinese ESPN Play 11:00 Sassuolo FiorentinaRai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) ESPN 2 ESPN Play 13:45 Cagliari Parma ESPN Play Bundesliga 08: 30 VfL Wolfsburg FC Bayern SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Augsburg Arminia Bielefeld SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Borussia M’gladbach Eintracht Frankfurt SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Freiburg Schalke 04 SKY Sports (504 -546) 08:30 Union Berlin Stuttgart SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Bayer Leverkusen FC Cologne SKY Sports (504-546) AFC Champions League 09:30 Al Wahda FC GoaESPN Play 10:00 Air Force Club Pakhtakor ESPN Play 12:00 Al Rayyan Persepolis ESPN Play 13:00 Al Nassr Al Sadd ESPN Play 13:00 Tractor SC Sharjah F C ESPN Play 13:00 Foolad Khouzestan Al Wehdat ESPN Play Championship 14:00 Norwich Bournemouth SKY Sports (504-546) Argentine League Cup 12:00 Newell’s Old Boys PatronatoFanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 14:15 Sarmiento Lanús Fanatiz ( 7-day FREE trial) 16:30 San Lorenzo Argentinos JuniorsFanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 19:00 Boca Juniors Atlético Tucumán Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Copa del Rey 14:30 Athletic Club FC Barcelona SKY Sports (504-546) Division Children’s Honor 03:30 FC Barcelona Academy Nástic Academy Barça TV + Youth Honor Division 05:00 FC Barcelona Academy Sabadell Academy Barça TV + FA Cup 11:30 Chelsea Manchester City ESPN ESPN Play France Ligue 1 05:45 Angers Rennes ESPN ESPN Extra ESPN Play 10 : 00 O. Marseille Lorient TV5 Monde ESPN 3 ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 02:05 Western United Central Coast Mariners My Football YouTube 04:10 Melbourne City Melbourne Victory My Football YouTube Jupiler Pro League 13:45 Antwerp Genk ESPN Play L iga Futve 15:00 Caracas FC UCV GolTV Play 17:15 Deportivo Lara Yaracuyanos FC GolTV Play Liga MX Femenil 10:00 Atlas Necaxa TVC Sports 10:00 Mazatlán FC Pachuca TVP 12:00 Pumas UNAM Querétaro TUDN National League Guatemala 13:00 Deportivo Iztapa Club Sacachispas Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 19:00 Communications FC Sanarate FC Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Polish League 08:00 Lechia Gdansk GKS Piast GliwiceEkstraklasa.tv 10:30 Raków Częstochowa Lech Poznan Ekstraklasa.tv 13:00 Wisła Kraków Warta Poznań Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 12:00 Benfica Gil Vicente GolTV Play 14:30 Río Ave SC Braga GolTV Play Liga Primera Nicaragua 19:00 CD Ocotal Real Madriz FC Sports Flick 20:00 Diriangén FC Walter Ferretti Sports Flick Liga Pro Ecuador 15:00 Macará Orense SC GolTV Play 17:30 Aucas Olmedo GolTV Play 20:00 Guayaquil City LDU Quito GolTV Play Liga Promerica 18:00 Pérez Zeledón Limón FCFUTV 21:00 Herediano Cartaginés FUTV MLS 13:00 Montreal Impact Toronto FC ESPN Play 14:00 Orlando City Atlanta United ESPN ESPN Play 17:00 Los Angeles FC Austin FC ESPN Play 19:00 FC Dallas Colorado Rapids ESPN Play 19:00 New York RB Sporting KC ESPN Play 19:00 DC United New York City ESPN Play 19:30 Chicago Fire New England ESPN Play 19:30 Nashville SC FC Cincinnati ESPN Play Premier Russian League 06:00 Akhmat Grozni FC Khimki Russian Premier League YouTube 08:30 Lokomotiv Moskva Rostov Russian Premier League YouTube 08:30 Rotor Volgograd Dynamo Moskva Russian Premier League YouTube 11:00 Krasnodar Zenit St. Petersburg Russian Premier League YouTube Primera Iberdrola 05:00 FC Barcelona Female Deportivo Abanca Barça TV +

