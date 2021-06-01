Matches for today Monday, May 31; Final Liga MX Femenil and international soccer

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara visit the girls of UANL Tigers in the party of Lap of the Grand Final of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Women o’clock at 7:00 p.m., a game that you can watch through TUDN and Afizzizados.

The game is in favor of the felines with a 2-1 on aggregate, so the rojiblancas are obliged to win the game by two goals to be champions, or minimally with a difference of one goal to send the game to overtime or definition for penalties.

In addition to Mexican Soccer, in the international arena there will be a couple of European Under 21 matches and South American soccer games.

URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP CA Rentistas vs Montevideo Wanderers 1:00 p.m. by GolTV Play Montevideo City vs CA Fénxi 3:15 p.m. by GolTV Play ARGENTINA LEAGUE CUP Racing Avellaneda vs Boca Juniors 1:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, ESPN Play Independiente vs CA Colón 17 : 00 hours by Fanatiz, ESPN Play EUROPEAN SUB 21 Netherlands vs France 11:00 hours by ESPN Extra Portugal vs Italy 14:00 hours by ESPN 3 Hyundai A-League Western United vs Macarthur FC 04:05 hours by My Football Youtube LIGA MX FEMENIL Tigres UANL vs Chivas Guadalajara 7:00 p.m. by TUDN and Afizziados SERIE B BRAZIL Sampaio Corrêa vs Goiás 6:00 p.m. by Fanatiz

