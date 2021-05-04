Matches for today Monday, May 3, La Liga, Liga Femenil MX, Premier League and more

The activity of national and international soccer is still red hot, so we bring you the complete billboard of the Closing 2021, the Women’s League MX and all the football of the Old Continent.

The Diablas Rojas del Toluca they will receive Pumas of the UNAM At 4:00 p.m. (Central Time) I find that you can follow through the TUDN signs.

Also read: Melanie Pavola wears a dream figure with a provocative swimsuit

Then, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will receive Tigres de la UANL at 7:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Chivas TV and Fox Sports signals.

Finally, Rayadas de Monterrey will receive Atlas at 9:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

La Liga 14:00 Sevilla FC Athletic Club SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 12:00 West Bromwich Wolves SKY Sports (504-546) 14:15 Burnley West Ham SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 13:45 Torino Parma ESPN Play Bundesliga 11:00 Mainz 05 Hertha Berlin SKY Sports (504-546) Argentine League Cup 13:45 Sarmiento Gimnasia LPFanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 16:00 Students LP Platense Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Liga 1 Peru 11:00 Sport Huancayo Alianza Universidad Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) GolTV Play 15:30 U. César Vallejo Cusco FC Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) GolTV Play 18:00 Cienciano Carlos A. Mannucci Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial ) GolTV Play Liga MX Femenil 16:00 Toluca Pumas UNAM TUDN 19:00 Chivas Guadalajara Tigres UANL Chivas TV FOX Sports 2 21:00 Monterrey Atlas FOX Sports 2 Polish League 08:00 GKS Piast Gliwice PodbeskidzieEkstraklasa.tv 10:30 KS Cracovia Górnik Zabrze Ekstraklasa.tv Liga Pro Ecuador 19:00 Olmedo Guayaquil City GolTV Play Russian Premier League 08:30 Arsenal Tula Spartak Moskva Russian Premier League YouTube

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content