Matches for today Monday, May 24; Final Liga MX Femenil, Premier League and more

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara they will receive at UANL Tigers at Akron Stadium this Monday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. to start the final series for the MX Women’s League title. This game will be televised on the Chivas TV and Fox Sports 2 signal.

Besides the Final of the MX Women’s League, Today’s game card will be complemented with South American soccer activity with some matches from the leagues of Uruguay and Ecuador.

Today’s games; Schedule and channels where to watch the matches live: LIGA MX FEMENIL Chivas vs Tigres UANL 9:00 p.m. on Chivas TV and Fox Sports 2 URUGUAYO CHAMPIONSHIP River Plate M. vs Villa Española 1:00 p.m. on GolTV Ply South America vs Villa Española 15 : 15 hours by GolTV Play FA Youth Cup Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC 13:45 hours by ESPN Play LIGA PRO ECUADOR Macará vs Technical University 7:00 p.m. by GolTV Play SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP Kilmarnock vs Dundee FC 13:45 hours

