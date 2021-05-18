Matches for today Monday, May 17; Liga MX Femenil, Serie A of Italy and more

The Classic Regio among the girls of Tigres de la UANL and Las Rayadas de Monterrey will determine the first finalist of the contest. This match will be televised by Fox Sports, TUDN and the Afizzionado pay system starting at 7:00 p.m.

At the end, just at 9:00 p.m., the Rojinegras del Atlas will visit the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium in Zapopan to define the second finalist of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil. You can watch this game through the Chivas TV, FOX Sports and Fanatiz signal.

Also read: Celia Lora takes off everything and shows off her enormous attributes Playboy style

Matches for today Monday, May 17; Schedule and channels where to watch the games live. Serie A from Italy Hellas Verona vs Bologna 1:45 p.m. by ESPN Play CHAMPIONSHIP ENGLAND Bournemouth vs Brentford 12:00 p.m. by SKY Sports Barnsley vs Swansea 2:15 p.m. by SKY Sports LIGA 1 PERÚ Alianza Universidad vs UTC Cajamarca 11:00 a.m. Fanatiz Sports Boys A. vs Alianza Lima 13:15 hours by Fanatiz Alianza Atlético AD Cantolao 15:30 hours by Fanatiz LIGA MX FEMENIL Tigres UANL vs Rayadas 19:00 hours by TUDN Chivas vs Atlas 21:00 hours by Chivas TV, Fox Sports and Fanatiz LIGA PRO ECUADOR Technical University vs Orense SC 7:00 p.m. on Gol TV Play

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content