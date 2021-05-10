Matches for today Monday, May 10; The Spanish League, Liga Femenil MX and more

National and international football is on fire, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the Liga MX Women, in addition to the activity of Mexicans in the Old continent.

In activity of the Spanish League, Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez They will have activity when Real Betis receives Granada at the Benito Villamarín at 2:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

In the Portuguese League, the Porto de Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona will receive the Farense at 2:15 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Gol TV signals.

La Liga 14:00 Real Betis GranadaSKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 14:00 Fulham Burnley SKY Sports (504-546) Liga 1 Peru 13:00 D. Municipal Alianza University GolTV Play 15:30 University UTC Cajamarca GolTV Play Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Liga MX Femenil 16:00 Atlas Pachuca TVC Deportes 18:00 Chivas Guadalajara Toluca Chivas TV Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) FOX Sports 2 20:00 Tigres UANL América TUDN Affizziados 22:00 Monterrey Pumas UNAM Fanatiz ( 7-day FREE trial) FOX Sports 2 Polish League 11:00 Raków Częstochowa GKS Piast Gliwice Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 14:15 FC Porto SC Farense GolTV Play Liga Pro Ecuador 19:00 Guayaquil City Manta FC GolTV Play Premier Russian League 08:30 FC Ural Rostov Russian Premier Liga YouTube 11:00 Moskva FC Khimki Russian Premier Liga YouTube

