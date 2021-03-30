Matches for today, Monday, March 29; Liga Femenil MX and more

The beginning of the week is full of national and international soccer activity, so we bring you the complete complete with unmissable matches of the Liga MX Women and all the football in South America.

In activity of the Liga MX Women, Club León will receive the Tijuana Xolos squad at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a game that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Next, Rayados de Monterrey will receive the UANL Tigres team in one more edition of the Regiomontano Classic at 9:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Uruguayan Championship 07:00 Montevideo Wanderers CA Cerro GolTV Play 13:00 River Plate M. Progreso GolTV Play 15:15 Montevideo City Torque Plaza Colonia GolTV Play 18:15 Peñarol CA Fénix GolTV Play Argentine League Cup 16:00 Estudiantes LP San Lorenzo Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 18:15 Atlético Tucumán Newell’s Old Boys Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 18:15 CA Huracán Gimnasia LP Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Liga MX Femenil 19:00 Club León Tijuana FOX Sports 2 21 : 00 Monterrey Tigres UANL FOX Sports 2 Liga Pro Serie B 18:00 Atlético Porteño América Quito GolTV Play

