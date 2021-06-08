Matches for today Monday, June 7; International Soccer

The soccer ‘hangover’ begins to wreak havoc in this month of June, because after the end of the seasons of the top leagues in Europe and South America, in addition to the break prior to the start of continental summer jousts and the Olympic Games, football is becoming scarce throughout the world.

This Monday only two international games will be seen, the first between CA Fénix and Villa Española in the Uruguayan Championship. This match will begin at 1:00 p.m. and can be seen through GolTV Play.

The second match will take place in Serie B in Brazil between Vitória and Náutico. This match will begin at 6:00 p.m. and can be followed through Fanatiz.

