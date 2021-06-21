Matches for today Monday, June 21; Copa América 2021, Euro 2021 and more

The Argentina National Team, commanded by Lionel Messi, will seek his second victory in the Copa América, now facing the Selection of Paraguay on the third day of Group B in the CONMEBOL tournament. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX) and will be televised by SKY Sports.

Before the stellar match of the Copa América, Uruguay will be facing the Chilean National Team at 4:00 p.m., a match that will be broadcast by SKY Sports and Fanatiz.

In the UEFA European Cup of Nations, There will be four commitments in the stage of definition of the groups of the tournament, highlighting the duel between North Macedonia and the Netherlands. This game will be played at 11:00 am, Mexico time, and will be broadcast on SKY Sports.

Matches for today Monday, June 21; Copa América 2021, Eurocup 2021 Schedules and where to watch the games LIVE. CUP AMERICA 2021 Uruguay vs Chile 4:00 p.m. by SKY Sports and Fanatiz Argentina vs Uruguay 7:00 p.m. by SKY Sports and Fanatiz EURO CUP 2021 Ukraine vs Austria 11:00 a.m. by SKY Sports Macedonia N. vs Netherlands 11:00 a.m. SKY Sports Russia vs Denmark 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports Finland vs Belgium 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports FIFA ARAB CUP Jordan vs South Sudan 12:00 p.m. on FIFA TV SERIES A BRAZIL Atlético Mineiro vs Chapecoense

