Matches for today Monday, June 14, America’s Cup, Eurocup and more

The Argentina national team debuts this Monday at the Brazil America’s Cup in Brazilian lands facing his similar of Chili. The albiceleste game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. (CDMX) and will be broadcast on Channel 5, Sky Sports and Fanatiz.

In addition to the party of the Red and Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia will complement the day of this Monday in the Conmebol tournament, while in Euro 2021 3 matches will be played, highlighting the Spain vs Sweden at 2:00 p.m., a duel that will be broadcast by SKY Sports.

Matches for today Monday, June 14, Copa América, Eurocup and more URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Villa Española vs Boston River 1:00 p.m. on GolTV Play COPA AMÉRICA Argentina vs Chile 4:00 p.m. on Channel 5, SKY Sports and Fanatiz Paraguay vs Bolivia 19: 00 hours by SKY Sports and Fanatiz EUROCOPA 2021 Scotland vs Czech Republic 08:00 hours by SKY Sports Poland vs Slovakia 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Spain vs Sweden 14:00 hours by SKY Sports COLOMBIAN LEAGUE La Equidad vs Deportes Tolima 19:00 hours by Fanatiz and RCN Nuestra Tele

