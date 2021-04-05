Matches for today Monday, April 5; Liga Femenil MX, La Liga and more

National and international football does not rest, that is why we bring you the complete card of the beginning of the week with unmissable matches of the Liga MX Women, The Spanish league and much more.

The FC Barcelona It will be active when those led by Ronald Koeman receive Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou at 2:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

During the MX Women’s League activity, Santos Laguna will receive the Águilas del América at 7:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

La Liga 14:00 FC Barcelona Real Valladolid SKY Sports (504-546) Championship 11:30 Sheffield Wednesday Cardiff City SKY Sports (504-546) Argentine League Cup 19:15 Banfield Estudiantes LP Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Hyundai A-League 02:05 Newcastle Jets Western United My Football YouTube 04:10 Wellington Phoenix Melbourne City My Football YouTube Jupiler Pro League 11:15 Antwerp Anderlecht ESPN Play Liga MX Femenil 16:00 Toluca Mazatlán FC TUDN 19:00 Santos Laguna América FOX Sports 2 19:00 Tigres UANL Cruz Azul TUDN Affizzados 21:00 Pachuca Tijuana FOX Sports 2 Polish League 05:30 Górnik Zabrze Warta Poznań Ekstraklasa.tv 08:00 Podbeskidzie Wisła Kraków Ekstraklasa.tv 10:30 Jagiellonia Bialystok Slask Wroclaw Tvklasa.tv 13:00 Lechia Gdansk Zagłębie Lubin Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 13:00 Benfica Marítimo GolTV Play 15:00 Moreirense Sporting CP GolTV Play Liga Pro Serie B 17:00 Atlético Porteño Chacaritas FC GolTV Play Premier Russian League 11:00 St. Petersburg FC Khimki Russian Premier League YouTube

