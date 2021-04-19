Matches for today Monday, April 19; Liga MX, Premier League and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not rest, so we bring you the complete card of the beginning of the week with unmissable matches on matchday 15 of Closing 2021 of Liga MX, in addition to the Premier league and many more.

The current champion of Mexican Soccer, Club León will receive the Bravos de Juárez at the León Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Also read: Francisco Chacón explodes against the VAR for non-existent penalties in América vs Cruz Azul

In football activity on the Old Continent, Marcelo Vielsa’s Leeds Utd seeks to rise in the general table of the Premier League against Liverpool that has just been eliminated in the UEFA Champions League and is also out of the next European competition, The game will start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time) and you can follow it through Sky Sports.

The boss previews #LEELIV and speaks on a range of subjects – Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2021

Liga MX 21:00 Club León FC Juárez Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 Premier League 14:00 Leeds Utd Liverpool SKY Sports (504-546) Argentine League Cup 17:00 Banfield Platense Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial ) Liga MX Femenil 16:00 Toluca Santos Laguna TUDN 17:00 Monterrey América FOX Sports 2 19:00 Tijuana Tigres UANL FOX Sports 2 19:00 FC Juárez Puebla TUDN Liga Primera Nicaragua 20:00 Real Estelí ART Jalapa Sports Flick Liga Pro Ecuador 19:00 Manta FC Delfín SC GolTV Play

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content