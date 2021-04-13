Matches for today Monday, April 12; Liga MX, La Liga, Premier League and more

The national and international soccer billboard does not rest, that is why we bring you the complete activity of the beginning of the week with unmissable matches on matchday 14 of Closing 2021 of Liga MX, in addition to the activity of Mexicans in the Old Continent.

In activity of the MX League, Club Pachuca will receive Club Puebla at the Hidalgo Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

On the other hand, in the old continent, the Celta de Vigo of the Mexican; Nestor Araujo will see activity when they receive Sevilla FC at 2:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

Liga MX 21:00 Pachuca Puebla Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 La Liga 14:00 Celta Sevilla FC SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 12:00 West Bromwich Southampton SKY Sports (504-546) 14:15 Brighton Everton SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 13:45 Benevento Sassuolo ESPN Play Bundesliga 13:30 Hoffenheim Bayer Leverkusen SKY Sports (504-546) Argentine League Cup 17:00 Lanús Newell’s Old Boys Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial ) 17:00 CA Huracán Sarmiento Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 19:15 Atlético Tucumán Vélez SarsfieldFanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Jupiler Pro League 13:45 RE Mouscron Antwerp ESPN Play Liga 1 Peru 15:30 Melgar Ayacucho Fanatiz (7-day trial FREE) GolTV Play Colombian League 20:00 Deportes Tolima Bucaramanga Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) RCN Our Polish TV League 11:00 GKS Piast Gliwice Górnik Zabrze Ekstraklasa.tv Liga Pro Ecuador 14:30 Orense SC Mushuc Runa GolTV Play 17:00 Barcelona SC Aucas GolTV Play Premier Russian League 11:00 CSK A Moskva Rotor Volgograd Russian Premier League YouTube

