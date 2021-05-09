Matches for today May 8; Repechage Liga MX, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and more

The activity of the National Soccer and International is on fire, so we bring you the complete card, with unmissable matches of the Clausura Repechage 2021 of the MX League, in addition to all the football of the Old Continent.

In Liga MX activity, Atlas will seek to get into the next phase when he receives the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco Stadium at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through ESPN signals, TUDN, Channel 5, Azteca 1 and Afizzizados.

On the other hand, Santos Laguna will do the honors at the Estadio Territorio Santos Modelo to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro at 9:15 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the signals of Marca Claro and Fox Sports.

| Our Ecuadorian wall , Félix Torres told us about his work as #Guerrero.

He told us about how he feels in the team, with the facilities and well, very well, I agree with what he told us. # VaPor7i⭐️ # ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8YdJQNRNJW – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 7, 2021

Liga MX 7:00 p.m. Atlas Tigres UANL TUDN Affizzionado Channel 5 ESPN 2 ESPN Play Azteca Uno 9:15 p.m. Santos Laguna Querétaro Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) FOX Sports 2 Liga Expansión MX 5:00 p.m. Mineros Zacatecas Tepatitlán FC TUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 ESPN Play La Liga 07:00 Alavés LevanteSKY Sports (504-546) 09:15 FC Barcelona At. Madrid SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Cádiz CF Huesca SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Athletic Club Osasuna SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 06:30 Leeds Utd Tottenham SKY Sports (504-546) 09 : 00 Sheffield United Crystal Palace SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Manchester City Chelsea SKY Sports (504-546) 14:15 Liverpool Southampton SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 08:00 Udinese Bologna ESPN Play 08: 00 Spezia Calcio Napoli ESPN ESPN Extra ESPN Play 11:00 Inter Milan Sampdoria Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN ESPN Play 13:45 Fiorentina Lazio ESPN ESPN Play Bundesliga 08:30 VfL Wolfsburg Union Berlin SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) FOX Sports SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Hoffenheim Schalke 04 SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Werder Bremen Bayer Leverkusen SKY Sports (504-546) 11 : 30 FC Bayern Borussia M’gladbach SKY Sports (504-546) Carioca Série A 14:00 Vasco da Gama Madureira Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 19: 05 CR Flamengo Volta Redonda Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) Championship 06:30 Derby County Sheffield Wednesday SKY Sports (504-546) Argentine League Cup 11:00 Godoy Cruz Banfield Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 13:30 LP Gymnastics Vélez SarsfieldFanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 13:30 Atlético Tucumán Defensa y JusticiaFanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 16:00 Boca Juniors ESPN Fanatiz Board (7-day FREE Trial) Junior Honor Division 05:00 FC Barcelona Academy Damm Barça TV + Eredivisie 13 : 00 AZ Alkmaar Fortuna Sittard ESPN Play France Ligue 1 06:00 Nantes Girondins Bordeaux ESPN ESPN Play 10:00 O. Lyonnais Lorient TV5 Monde ESPN Extra ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 02:05 Newcastle Jets Sydney FC My Football YouTube 04:10 Western Sydney Western United My Football YouTube Jupiler Pro League 13:45 Anderlecht Antwerp ESPN Play Liga 1 Peru 11:00 Melgar Alianza Atlético GolTV Play 13:15 Universitario Cienciano GolTV Play 15:30 Cusco FC Sporting Cristal GolTV Play 18: 00 Carlos A. Mannucci AyacuchoGolTV Play Liga Futve 15:00 Lala FC At. Venezuela GolTV Play 17:15 Gran Valencia Yaracuyanos FC GolTV Play 19:30 Deportivo Táchira Trujillanos GolTV Play Polish League 08:00 Podbeskidzie Wisla Plock Ekstraklasa.tv 10:30 Lechia Gdansk KS Cracovia Ekstraklasa.tv 13:00 Wisła Kraków Lech Poznan Ekstraklasa. tv Liga Pro Ecuador 13:00 Orense SC October 9 GolTV Play 15:30 Independiente del Valle LDU Quito GolTV Play MLS 12:00 Chicago Fire Philadelphia Union ESPN Play 12:00 New York RB Toronto FC ESPN Play 12:30 Columbus Crew DC United ESPN Play 12:30 Nashville SC New England ESPN Play 14:00 Vancouver Whitecaps Montreal Impact ESPN Play 14:30 FC Dallas Houston Dynamo ESPN Play 17:00 Orlando City New York City ESPN Extra ESPN 3 ESPN Play 19:00 LA Galaxy Los Angeles FC ESPN 3 ESPN Play 21:00 Colorado Rapids Minnesota Utd. ESPN Play Preferential Cadet 03:00 FC Barcelona Academy AE Prat Barça TV + Premier Russian League 06:00 FK Ufa Zenit St. Petersburg Russian Premier League YouTube 08:30 Moskva Dynamo Moskva Russian Premier League YouTube 08:30 Tula Rubin Kazan Russian Premier League YouTube 11:30 CSKA Moskva Krasnodar Russian Premier League YouTube

