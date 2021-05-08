Matches for today Friday May 7; Liga de Expansión MX, Liga Femenil MX and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not end, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the MX Expansion League and the League of the MX Women’s League, besides all the football of the Old Continent.

In activity of the MX Expansion League Semifinal, Atlético Morelia will receive Atlante at the Morelos Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (central time) a meeting that you can follow through the signals of Marca Claro, ESPN, Fox Sports and TUDN.

Also read: Concachampions: The semifinals were defined

In activity of Mexicans in the Old Continent, Gerardo Arteaga’s Genk will receive Club Brujas at 1:45 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the ESPN Play signals.

Liga Expansión MX 21:00 Atlético Morelia Atlante TUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 La Liga 14:00 Real Sociedad Elche SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 14:00 Leicester City Newcastle SKY Sports (504-546) Bundesliga 13:30 Stuttgart Augsburg SKY Sports (504-546) France Ligue 1 14:00 Lens Lille ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 04:35 Adelaide Utd. Wellington Phoenix My Football YouTube Jupiler Pro League 13:45 Genk Club Brugge ESPN Play Liga 1 Peru 13:15 UTC Cajamarca CDU San Martín GolTV Play 15:30 Alianza Lima Binacional GolTV Play Liga Futve 16:00 Caracas FC Mineros Guayana GolTV Play 18:15 Monagas SC Metropolitanos GolTV Play Liga MX Femenil 10:00 América Tigres UANL TUDN 12:00 Pumas UNAM Monterrey TUDN 16:00 Toluca Chivas Guadalajara TUDN 18:30 Pachuca Atlas FOX Sports 2 Polish League 11:00 Górnik Zabrze Jagiellonia Bialystok Ekstraklasa.tv 13 : 30 Zagłębie Lubin Pogoń Szczecin Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 13:00 FC Famalicão Santa Clara GolTV Play Liga Pro Ecuador 19:00 Macará Deportivo Cuenca GolTV Play MLS 20:30 Real Salt Lake San Jose Earthquakes ESPN Play Premier Russian League 10:00 Grozni FC Tambov Russian Premier Liga YouTube 12:00 FC Sochi Rotor Volgograd Russian Premier Liga YouTube

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content