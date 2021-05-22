Matches for today Friday, May 21; The Spanish League and more

Football

With the definition of the title scheduled for tomorrow between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, The Spanish League begins its activity on Day 38 of the 2020-2021 Season from this Friday with the game between Levante and Cádiz CF, a match that defines absolutely nothing in Iberian football.

You can see the match between Levante and Cádiz on SKY Sports starting at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

In addition to the start of Day 39 of La Liga de España, this Friday’s undercard will feature only five games, highlighting a couple of games from Liga 1 in Peru and one more from Liga de Ecuador.

The game card for today is as follows: THE SPANISH LEAGUE Levante vs Cádiz CF 14:00 hours by SKY SPorts HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE AUSTRALIA Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar 04:05 hours by My Football Youtube Wellington Phoenix vs Western United 23: 05 hours by My Football Youtube LIGA 1 PERÚ Cusco FC vs Binacional 13:15 hours by GolTV or Fanatiz Alianza Lima vs Alianza Universidad 15:30 hours by GolTV or Fanatiz LIGA PRO ECUADOR October 0 vs Manta FC 19:00 hours by GolTV Play

