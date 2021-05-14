Matches for today Friday May 14; Liga MX Femenil Liguilla, Premier League and more

The Liga MX Women It is on fire with the Classics in the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 where they will face Atlas vs Chivas, in addition to Rayadas del Monterrey and Tigres de la UANL this Friday at the Ida games.

The first match will be the Clásico Tapatío, which will be played at the Jalisco Stadium at 5:00 p.m. You can watch this game through the TVC Deportes signal.

The Classic Regio between the Rayadas de Monterrey and the girls from Tigres de la UANL will be played at the BBVA Stadium starting at 9:05 pm. This match will be televised by Fox Sports and the Afizzizados cable system.

The complete game card for today Friday May 14; schedules and channels where to watch the games PREMIER LEAGUE Newcastle vs Manchester City 14:00 hours by SKY Sports HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory 04:05 hours by My Football Youtube LIGA FUTVE (VENEZUELA) Caracas FC vs Monagas SC 15:00 hours by GolTV Play Hermanos Colmenarez vs Zulia 17:15 hours by GolTV Play UCV vs Lala FC 19:30 hours by GolTV Play LIGA MX FEMENIL SEMIFINALS Atlas vs Chivas 17:00 hours by TVC Deportes Rayadas vs Tigres UANL 21:05 hours by Fox Sports 2 and Fanatiz LIGA PRO ECUADOR Deportivo Cuenca vs Mushuc Runa 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play

