Matches for today Friday June 4; South American Qualifiers, Concacaf, Argentina Cup Final and more

The grand finale of the Argentine League Cup Come in Racing de Avellaneda and CA Colón It will be played this Friday, June 4 at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, and can be seen through the ESPN and Fanatiz screens.

In addition to this great match, the CONMEBOL qualifiers will close the day with the duel between Brazil and Ecuador. This match can be tuned through the SKY Sports signal at 7:30 p.m.

The complete card is the next ARGENTINA FINAL LEAGUE CUP Racing vs CA Colón 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz, ESPN FIFA ELIMINATORIES CONCACAF Guatemala vs San Vicente 5:00 p.m. by ESPN Play Dominican Republic vs Barbados 6:00 p.m. by ESPN Play Nicaragua vs Belize 20:00 hours by ESPN Play ELIMINATORIES CONMEBOL Brazil vs Ecuador 19:30 hours by SKY Sports HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE Macarthur FC vs Wellington Phoenix 04:05 hours by My Football Youtube COLOMBIAN LEAGUE Deportivo Cali vs Deportes Tolima 15:30 hours by Fanatiz FUTVE LEAGUE Aragua vs La Guaira 15:00 hours by GolTV Play Portuguesa vs Zamora FC 18:00 hours by GolTV Play SERIE B BRAZIL Goiás vs Confianca 15:30 hours by Fanatiz

