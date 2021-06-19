Matches for today Friday June 18; Copa América 2021, Euro 2021 and more

The Argentine National Team will seek its first triumph in the Copa América this Thursday by facing Uruguay, selective that is making its debut in this 2021 edition of the continental tournament. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX) and you can watch it through SKY Sports.

In addition to this match, Chile vs Bolivia will also be played at 4:00 p.m., a game that will be broadcast on SKY Sport. Bolivia adds a defeat and Chile a draw in their first match played in the tournament.

In the Euro 2021, There will be three games this day, highlighting the clash between England and Scotland at 2:00 p.m., a game that you can watch on SKY Sports.

Matches for today Friday June 18; schedule and channels where to watch the games: CUP AMERICA 2021 Chile vs Bolivia 4:00 p.m. by SKY Sports Argentina vs Uruguay 7:00 p.m. by SKY Sports EUROCOPA 2021 Sweden vs Slovakia 8:00 a.m. by SKY Sports Croatia vs Czech Republic 11:00 a.m. hours by SKY Sports England vs Scotland 14:00 hours by SKY Sports URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP CA Rentistas vs Montevideo City 10:45 hours by GolTV Play CA Fénix vs Cerrito 13:00 hours by GolTV Play LIGA FUTVE Zulia vs Estudiantes Mérida 15:00 hours by GolTV Play UCV vs At. Venezuela 6:00 p.m. on GolTV Play MLS New York RB vs Nashville SC 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Play Real Salt Lake vs Vancouver Whitecaps 9:00 p.m. on ESPN Play SERIE B BRAZIL Brasil de Pelotas vs Goiás 7:30 p.m. on Fanatiz

