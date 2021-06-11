in Football

Matches for today Friday June 11; Euro 2021 and international football

The Euro 2021 kicks off this Friday, June 11, with the match between the national teams of Turkey and Italy in the opening match of the contest at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The duel can be seen through TUDN, Channel 5 and SKY Sports.

In addition to the start of the Euro, this Friday’s game card will feature South American football activity, specifically Uruguay and Venezuela, in addition to Serie B in Brazil.

Matches for today Thursday June 10; Schedules and channels where you can watch the games live EUROCOPA 2021 Turkey vs Italy 2:00 p.m. on TUDN, Canalo 5 and SKY Sports. Liverpool vs South America 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Montevideo City vs Montevideo Wanderers 15:15 hours by GolTV Play LIGA FUTVE At. Venezuela vs Mineros Guayana 15:00 hours by GolTV Play Zamora FC vs Trujillanos 17:15 hours by GolTV Play Gran Valencia vs Aragua 19:30 hours by GolTV Play SERIE B OF BRAZIL Sampaio Correa vs Ponte Preta 17:00 hours by Fanatiz Guaraní vs Nautical 19:30 hours by Fanatiz
