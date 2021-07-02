Matches for today, Friday, July 2; Eurocup, America’s Cup, 2021 Gold Cup (preliminaries) and more

Switzerland vs Spain and Belgium vs Italy will be the first duels of the Quarter finals of the UEFA European Cup of Nations 2021 this Friday, July 2. The series disputed between the Swiss and the Spanish will be played in Saint Petersburg starting at 11:00 am and will be televised by SKY Sports.

At 1:00 p.m., from Munich, Belgium and Italy will engage in a grip of reserved forecasts. This match will be broadcast on the SKY Sports signal.

In the Copa América, Peru and Paraguay will play at 4:00 p.m. and Brazil vs Chile will start at 7:00 p.m., both games broadcast on SKY Sports.

In CONCACAF, the preliminary round of the Gold Cup will begin with its matches to meet the last three qualifiers to the Group Stage of the CONCACAF tournament.

Matches for today, Friday, July 2; Eurocup, America’s Cup, Gold Cup 2021; Schedule and channels where to watch the games LIVE: CONCACAF CUP GOLD 2021. PRELIMINARY ROUND Haiti vs San Vicente 3:30 pm. Channel to be confirmed Bermuda and Barbados 6:00 p.m. Channel to be confirmed Trinidad and Tobago vs Montserrat 20:30 hours. Channel to be confirmed CUP AMERICA Peru vs Paraguay 4:00 pm on SKY Sports Brazil vs Chile 7:00 pm on SKY Sports EUROCOPA Switzerland vs Spain 11:00 am on SKY Sports Belgium vs Italy 2:00 pm on SKY Sports LIGA FUTVE Mineros Guayana vs Metropolitans 4:00 p.m. by GolTV Play Puerto Caballero vs Aragua 6:15 p.m. by GolTV Play SERIE B BRAZIL Náutico vs Operário PR 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Coritiba vs Remo 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz

