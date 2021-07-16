Matches for today, Friday, July 16; Liga MX Femenil, Gold Cup, Friendlies and more

This Friday, July 16, soccer activity continues with the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, where Querétaro and Rayadas will open the season in Mexican soccer. In addition, the 2021 Gold Cup, International Friendlies and the Argentine Super League are played, among other competitions.

In the Liga MX Femenil, the runners-up of the last tournament, Rayadas del Monterrey, will seek to start a new season of the Liga MX Femenil on the right foot, visiting Querétaro at the Corregidora Stadium at 5:00 pm.

In National Team activity, Day 2 of the 2021 Gold Cup continues with Group B activity, where Guadeloupe vs Jamaica and Suriname vs Costa Rica face, in matches that could leave the qualifiers to the next round.

On the other hand, the clubs of the European leagues begin their preparation for the 2021-22 season with International Friendlies, such as Schalke vs Vitesse and Valencia vs Villarreal.

The undercard is completed by matches from the Uruguay League, the Futve League, the Argentine Super League, the Brazilian Serie B and the Ecuador Pro League.

The complete match card for this Friday, July 15

Liga MX Women

Querétaro vs Monterrey 17:00 hrs by TVC Deportes

gold Cup

Guadalupe vs Jamaica 17:30 hrs by TUDN Suriname vs Costa Rica 19:30 hrs by TUDN

International friendly

Schalke 04 vs Vitesse 11:00 hrs by TUDN Valencia vs Villarreal 11:30 hrs by ESPN

Uruguay League

Progreso vs Boston River 13:00 hrs by GolTV Play

Futve League

Deportivo Lara vs Gran Valencia 17:30 hrs by GolTV Play Zamora FC vs Estudiantes Mérida 19:45 hrs by GolTV Play

Pro League Ecuador

University Technician vs LDU Quito 19:00 hrs by GolTV Play

Argentine Super League

Unión Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors 5:00 p.m. on ESPN Sarmiento vs Estudiantes 7:15 p.m. on ESPN Play

Serie B Brazil

Confianca vs Guaraní 17:00 hrs by Fanatiz Sampaio Correa vs Coritiba 19:30 hrs by Fanatiz

