Matches for today Friday, April 2; Liga MX, La Liga and More

The activity of national and international soccer returns after the break for the FIFA Date, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of Liga MX, La Liga de España, Liga Femenil MX and many more.

Day 13 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League start with him Club Puebla receiving in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to Mazatlán FC at 8:30 p.m. (central time) I find that you can follow through the Azteca 7 signs.

Next, the City Braves Juárez will receive in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium The leader of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Cruz Azul at 10:30 p.m. (central time) I meet that you can follow through the Azteca 7 signals.

Full billboard here:

Liga MX 20:30 Puebla Mazatlán FC SKY Sports (504-546) Azteca 7 22:30 FC Juárez Cruz Azul TUDN Azteca 7 Liga Expansión MX 18:00 Tepatitlán FC Cimarrones de Sonora ESPN 3 ESPN Play La Liga 14:00 Levante Huesca SKY Sports (504-546) Championship 11:30 Barnsley Reading SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Birmingham Swansea SKY Sports (504-546) Liga MX Femenil 17:00 Necaxa FC Juárez Claro Sports Marca Claro (YouTube) 18:00 Querétaro Club León TVC Sports

