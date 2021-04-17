Matches for today Friday April 16; Liga MX, Premier League, Bundesliga and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not rest, that is why we bring you the complete card, with unmissable matches of day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Premier League, Bundesliga and many more.

At the start of the Mexican Soccer activity, the Rayos del Necaxa will receive at the Victoria Stadium the White Roosters of Querétaro At 7:30 p.m. (Central Time), game that you can follow through the signals of TUDN, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Next, Mazatlán FC will receive in the Kraken State the rojinegros del Atlas at 9:30 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow exclusively on the Azteca 7 signals

Liga MX 19:30 Necaxa Querétaro TUDN ESPN Azteca 7 21:30 Mazatlán FC Atlas Azteca 7 Premier League 14:00 Everton Tottenham SKY Sports (504-546) Bundesliga 13:30 RB Leipzig Hoffenheim FOX Sports SKY Sports (504-546) Championship 12:00 Reading Cardiff City SKY Sports (504-546) Argentine League Cup 13:00 Talleres Córdoba Unión Santa Fe Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 15:00 Aldosivi Rosario Central Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 17:15 Vélez Sarsfield CA Huracán Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 19:30 Central Córdoba River Plate Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) France Ligue 1 14:00 Lille Montpellier ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 04:05 Western Sydney Brisbane RoarMy Football YouTube Liga Futve 15 : 00 At. Venezuela Metropolitans GolTV Play 18:15 Estudiantes Mérida Trujillanos GolTV Play Liga MX Femenil 17:00 Cruz Azul Chivas Guadalajara TUDN Polish League 11:00 Podbeskidzie Pogoń Szczecin Ekstraklasa.tv 13:30 Górnik Zabrze Slask Wroclaw Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 15:00 SC Farense Sporting CP GolTV Play Liga Pro Ecuador 19:00 Mushuc Runa Barcelona SC GolTV Play MLS 19:00 Houston Dynamo San Jose Earthquakes ESPN Play 20:30 Sounders Minnesota Utd. ESPN Play

