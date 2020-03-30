The huge and million-dollar losses that could lead to the definitive suspension of this soccer season are leading all the competent bodies in each country to structure and find a way for the major leagues to end. There are already many formulas that are playing for them, especially from the Premier League.

In the islands, despite the apparent lack of control as a result of the coronavirus, they are studying and visualizing possible scenarios with which to end the championship before the next season is approaching or at least the usual times in which this begins. From The Independent reveal the ‘World Plan ’ that they have in hand the competition to conclude the dispute of the league title, the European positions and the descent between the months of June and July.

This idea that the competent British organisms contemplate would resemble the world cup format of national teams. In very concrete and brief terms, the idea would be to contest the remaining nine days of Premier League behind closed doors, in the same and only city where London gains weight –Despite being the one with the highest number of contagion– and among June and July. A total of 92 games –there are a couple of them postponed from previous days– on consecutive days with several games per day and entirely televised live.

Although the structure would be this, and it seems to have acceptance by the British government, this,World Plan ’ raises many doubts for its high logistical dependence as well as various ethical questions that could derive from this plan: Is sport really that important?

The Independent notes that it would divide the 20 Premier clubs into hotels, similar to the World Cup national team tournaments, in which conditions would be established to ensure and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 with rapid tests and tests. An infected person could destroy all this.

Hence the initial idea is to take the remainder of the season to the months of June and JulyWhen there is greater control of the pandemic, the curve has been reduced and there is greater effectiveness in detecting the infection. And is that not only the numerous workers generated by a single club would have to exercise extreme caution, but also the television operators just like him medical staff I would have to attend to them at home from an injury. In the latter case, they would not be priority patients given the health severity in the British country.