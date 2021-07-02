matches, draw, schedule and order of play today, July 1

07/02/2021 at 8:36 AM CEST

Wimbledon 2021 He faces the third day of the Grand Slam today, Thursday, July 2, after having already been able to recover the matches of the second phase after numerous cancellations and suspensions due to weather conditions. Thus, this Friday we will meet some of the tennis players who are already in the round of 16 of the championship.

In the men’s box, today it is the turn of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and, on behalf of Spain, Roberto Bautista and Pedro Martínez. As for the female, tennis players like Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova or Garbiñe Muguruza jump into the ring again today in search of the round of 16.

Game on. # Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DLSWBr8Fj2 – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021

WHERE TO SEE WIMBLEDON ON TV?

You can follow all the matches live, in Spain, through the Movistar Plus platform. Your channels Movistar Sports (dial 53), Movistar Tennis (dial 54) and #Go (dial 8) broadcast the matches of the day. Also, since SPORT We offer you complete coverage with the results of the matches and the reactions of the protagonists.

TIMETABLE AND GAMES TODAY IN WIMBLEDON

Central Court

From 2:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. local time)

Ons Jabeur (TUN, 21) vs Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP, 11)

Then

Daniel Evans (GBR, 22) vs Sebastian Korda (USA)

Then

Denis Shapovalov (CAN, 10) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

Track 1

From 2:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. local time)

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) vs Sloane Stephens (USA)

Then

Novak Djokovic (SRB, 1) vs Denis Kudla (USA)

Then

Elise Mertens (BEL, 13) vs Madison Keys (USA, 23)

Clue 2

From 12:00 (11:00 local time)

Karolina Pliskova (RCH, 8) vs Tereza Martincova (RCH)

Then

María Camila Osorio (COL) vs Aryna Sabalenka (BLR, 2)

Then

Dominik Koepfer (ALE) vs Roberto Bautista (ESP, 8)

Track 3

From 12:00 (11:00 local time)

Fabio Fognini (ITA, 26) vs Andrey Rublev (RUS, 5)

Then

Diego Schwartzman (ARG, 9) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Track 12

From 12:00 (11:00 local time)

Iga Swiatek (POL, 7) vs Irina-Camelia Begu (RUM)

Then

Cristian Garín (CHI, 17) vs Pedro Martínez (ESP)

Track 18

From 12:00 (11:00 local time)

Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Karen Khachanov (RUS, 25)

Then

Shelby Rogers (USA) vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ, 18)