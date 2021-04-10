Matchday 9 of the Japanese League J1: preview of the Vegalta Sendai match

Apr 10, 2021 at 7:01 AM CEST

The Vegalta Sendai receives this Sunday at 7:00 the visit of the Yokohama F. Marinos in the Yurtec Stadium Sendai during their ninth game in the J1 Japanese League.

The Vegalta Sendai He reaches the ninth day with the desire to recover points after having lost his last match against him Tokushima Vortis by a score of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have not won any of the seven games played to date, with four goals for and 19 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Yokohama F. Marinos He took the victory against the Cherry Osaka during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal from Onaiwu, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Vegalta Sendai. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Yokohama F. Marinos he has won four of them with a figure of 12 goals in favor and seven against.

Regarding the results at home, the Vegalta Sendai they have been beaten twice in two games played so far, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have a better chance than expected. In the role of visitor, the Yokohama F. Marinos has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Vegalta Sendai to take the victory.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Vegalta SendaiIn fact, the numbers show four defeats and five draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visiting squad accumulates nine games in a row without losing away from home against the Vegalta Sendai. The last confrontation between the Vegalta Sendai and the Yokohama F. Marinos This competition was played in September 2020 and ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of the Yokohama F. Marinos.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 13 points in favor of the Yokohama F. Marinos. The locals, before this match, are in nineteenth place with one point in the standings. For his part, the Yokohama F. Marinos he has 14 points and ranks eighth in the tournament.