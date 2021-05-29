Matchday 9 match preview: Vallobin CD

05/29/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

The Valdesoto travel this Sunday to Vallobin to measure yourself with Vallobin in their ninth match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Vallobin CD comes to the ninth game with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after having drawn 1-1 against him Condal in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the six games played to date and have scored 19 goals for and 40 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Valdesoto suffered a defeat to the Aviles Stadium in the last game (0-2), so he comes to the game with the need to return to victory in the field of Vallobin CD. To date, of the eight games that the Valdesoto In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won zero of them with a balance of 12 goals scored against 43 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Vallobin CD has achieved a balance of a victory, a loss and a draw in three games played in his stadium, indicating that the Valdesoto you may have a chance to get a positive result in this match At home, the Valdesoto He has a record of four defeats in four games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Vallobin CD if you want to improve these figures.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Vallobin CD is ahead of the Valdesoto with a difference of 12 points. At this time, the Vallobin CD it has 24 points and is in seventh position. For their part, the visitors have 12 points and occupy the ninth position in the competition.