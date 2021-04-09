Matchday 9 match preview: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

04/09/2021 at 07:00 CEST

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima will play its ninth match in the J1 Japanese League against Shonan bellmare, which will take place next Saturday at 7:00 in the EDION Stadium.

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima faces with reinforced spirits the game of the ninth day to channel a winning streak after winning as a visitor by a score of 0-3 at Yokohama in it NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium, with so many of Shibasaki Y Asano. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in four of the eight games played so far with a figure of 14 goals for and seven against.

On the visitors’ side, the Shonan bellmare had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Nagoya Grampus during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his leaderboard against Sanfrecce Hiroshima. To date, of the eight games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won one of them with a balance of eight goals scored against 11 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima has won twice and drawn twice in four games played so far, indicative that the Shonan bellmare you may have a chance to get a positive score in this match In the role of visitor, the Shonan bellmare He has a record of three defeats and a draw in four games he has played so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Sanfrecce HiroshimaIn fact, the numbers show five victories and a draw in favor of the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of six consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last match between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Shonan bellmare This competition was played in November 2020 and concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing their position in the Japanese League J1 leaderboard, we see that the Sanfrecce Hiroshima they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 10 points. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima He arrives at the meeting in fourth position with 16 points in the locker. On the other hand, the visitors are in fifteenth position with six points.