Matchday 9 match preview: Lebrijana

05/28/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 8:30 p.m. the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Lebrijana and to Coria in the Municipal of Lebrija.

The Lebrijana looks forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to matchday 9 after having lost their last match against La Palma CF by a score of 1-0. In addition, the locals have not won any of the eight games played so far, with 17 goals in favor and 38 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Coria won his last two competition matches against him Conil out of his field and the Cabecense at home, 0-1 and 2-0 respectively, so they intend to take advantage of the winning momentum at the La Liga stadium. Lebrijana. Of the six games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Coria he has won three of them with 20 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Lebrijana they have been defeated twice and have drawn twice in four games played so far, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At the exits, the Coria It has a balance of one victory, one loss and one draw in three games played, which means that both teams must do their best to win.

The rivals had already met before in the Municipal of Lebrija and the balance is five victories, two defeats and three draws in favor of the Lebrijana. In turn, the visitors have not lost in their last four visits to the stadium of the Lebrijana. The last match they played together in this tournament was in March 2020 and ended with a score of 0-1 for the hosts.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by eight points in favor of the Coria. The locals come to the meeting in ninth position and with 18 points in the locker. For his part, Coria he has 26 points and ranks sixth in the tournament.