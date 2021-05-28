Matchday 9 match preview: Cincinnati

05/28/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the ninth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Cincinnati and to New england revolution in the Nippert Stadium.

The Cincinnati He arrives with enthusiasm for the ninth day after achieving the victory at home in the Stade Saputo by 1-2 in front of Montreal Impact, with goals from Vallecilla Y Locadia. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won in one of the five games played to date with a figure of six goals for and 14 against.

Regarding visitors, the New england revolution he won his last two matches of the competition against him New York Red Bulls in his field and the Columbus Crew in his fiefdom, 3-1 and 1-0 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia at home Cincinnati. To date, of the seven games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won four of them with a balance of 10 goals in favor and seven against.

As a local, the Cincinnati so far they have lost in their only match played in this position. In the role of visitor, the New england revolution they have been defeated on one occasion in their three games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Cincinnati and the results are a defeat for the locals. The last time they faced the Cincinnati and the New england revolution in this competition it was in July 2019 and the match concluded with a 0-2 result favorable to the New england revolution.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the match, the New england revolution is ahead of the Cincinnati with a difference of 10 points. The Cincinnati It has four points in the box, ranking in fourteenth place. For his part, the New england revolution it has 14 points and ranks first in the competition.