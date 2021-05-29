Matchday 8 match preview: Revilla

05/29/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

The Revilla receives this Sunday at 11:30 the visit of the Torina on The cruise during his eighth game in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Revilla He faces the eighth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering his position after drawing the last match played against the Guarnizo. Since the start of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the seven matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have accumulated a streak of 24 goals scored against 52 goals conceded.

Regarding the visiting team, the Torina suffered a defeat against Bezana in the last game (1-2), so he comes to the game with the need to regain victory in the field of Revilla. To date, of the seven games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them with a balance of 30 goals scored against 42 conceded.

As a local, the Revilla he has achieved a balance of three defeats in three games played in his stadium, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. In the role of visitor, the Torina He has won once in his three games so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Revilla if you want to improve these figures.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Revilla, the numbers show a tie in favor of the home team. The last meeting between the Revilla and the Torina In this competition it was played in January 2019 and ended in a draw (3-3).

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Torina is ahead of the Revilla with a difference of 11 points. The Revilla He arrives at the meeting with 18 points in his locker and occupying the ninth place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Torina, is in fourth position with 29 points.