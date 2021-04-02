Matchday 7 of the J1 Japanese League: preview of the Yokohama F. Marinos match

04/02/2021 at 06:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 06:00 the meeting of the seventh day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face Yokohama F. Marinos and to Shonan bellmare in it Nissan Stadium.

The Yokohama F. Marinos faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the seventh day after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Tokushima Vortis at home (1-0) and against him Urawa Reds in their stadium (3-0). Since the competition began, the locals have won three of the five games played to date and have managed to score 10 goals for and six against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Shonan bellmare reaped a zero draw against the Cherry Osaka, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he arrives at the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the six games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won one of them and has a balance of seven goals scored against 10 goals received.

Regarding the results at home, the Yokohama F. Marinos has won twice and has drawn once in three games played so far, figures that speak positively of the group of Ange Postecoglou when he plays in his stadium. At the exits, the Shonan bellmare has a balance of three defeats in three games played, so it will be difficult (but not impossible) to win at the home team’s stadium.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Nissan Stadium, obtaining as a result five victories and a draw in favor of the Yokohama F. Marinos. Likewise, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won two games in a row at home against the Shonan bellmare. The last game they played on Yokohama F. Marinos and the Shonan bellmare In this competition it was in November 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

Looking at the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the Yokohama F. Marinos they are ahead of the visiting team with a six-point lead. The team of Ange Postecoglou he ranks eighth with 10 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have four points and occupy the sixteenth position in the tournament.