Matchday 6 match preview: Minnesota United

05/12/2021 at 03:00 CEST

Next Thursday at 03:00 the match of the sixth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Minnesota United and to Vancouver Whitecaps in the Allianz field.

The Minnesota United He is looking forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to matchday six after having lost his last match against him. Colorado Rapids by a score of 3-2. Since the start of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the four matches played so far with a figure of three goals in favor and 10 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Vancouver Whitecaps comes from winning at home 2-0 in the BC Place Stadium, with a goal from Leave me in front of Montreal Impact in the last match played, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia at the home of the Minnesota United. To date, of the four games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them with a balance of five goals in favor and three against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Minnesota United They have achieved figures of two defeats in two games played at home, so they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At the exits, the Vancouver Whitecaps had to settle for a draw in their only away meeting.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Allianz field, obtaining as a result a victory and two draws in favor of the Minnesota United. In turn, the locals have a total of three matches in a row undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match between Minnesota United and the Vancouver Whitecaps The competition was played in July 2019 and ended with a 0-0 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by seven points in favor of the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Minnesota United has zero points in the box, ranking in thirteenth place. For its part, the visiting team is fourth with seven points.