Matchday 6 match preview: Houston Dynamo

Next Thursday at 02:30 the match of the sixth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Houston Dynamo and to Sporting Kansas City in the BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Houston Dynamo He faces the match of the sixth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after drawing the last match played against the FC Dallas. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won one of the four games played to date, with five goals in favor and five against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Sporting Kansas City could not win at Real salt lake in his last game (3-1), so he will look for a win against the Houston Dynamo to set the course in the tournament. Of the three games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Sporting Kansas City He has won one of them and has a balance of four goals scored against five goals received.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Houston Dynamo has a balance of a victory and a draw in two games played in his stadium, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him Sporting Kansas City, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the BBVA Compass Stadium. As a visitor, the Sporting Kansas City It has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games that it has played so far, making it a team that usually scores points away from home.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Houston Dynamo and the results are nine wins, five losses and eight draws in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Houston Dynamo and the Sporting Kansas City In this competition it was in October 2020 and the meeting concluded with a 1-2 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Houston Dynamo they are ahead of the visiting team with a one point advantage. The locals, before this match, are in tenth place with five points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have four points and occupy the eleventh position in the competition.