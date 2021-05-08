Matchday 5 match preview: New York RB

05/07/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the fifth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute New York RB and to Toronto fc in the Red Bull Arena.

The New York RB faces with reinforced spirits the match of the fifth day to channel a winning streak after defeating the Chicago Fire in the Red Bull Arena 2-0, with goals from Clark Y Casers. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won one of the three games played to date and have managed to score five goals for and five against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Toronto fc reaped a two-way tie against the Vancouver Whitecaps, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he arrives at the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the two games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won zero of them and adds a figure of six goals conceded to four in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the New York RB has won once and has lost once in two games played so far, values ​​that may seem encouraging to him Toronto fc, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Red Bull Arena. At home, the Toronto fc he did not manage to prevail in his only appointment as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the New York RB and the balance is 13 victories, three defeats and two draws for the local team. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won three games in a row at home against the Toronto fc. The last time they faced the New York RB and the Toronto fc in this tournament it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of New York RB.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the New York RB. The New York RB He arrives at the meeting with three points in his locker and occupying seventh place before the game. For their part, the visitors have one point and occupy the eleventh position in the competition.