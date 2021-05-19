Matchday 40 of the Second Division: prior to the Tenerife match

05/18/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Majorca travel this Wednesday to Heliodoro Rodríguez López to measure yourself with Tenerife in their fortieth match of the Second Division, which will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The Tenerife optimistically faces the match of the fortieth round to consolidate a positive streak after achieving the victory away at the La Nova Creu Alta Stadium by 0-2 against Sabadell, with so many of Sergio Y Valentin Vada. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 13 of the 39 matches played so far in the Second Division with a figure of 33 goals for and 32 against.

For his part, Majorca was imposed on Alcorcón 2-0 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Save Seville Y Abdon, so it aims to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Tenerife. Of the 39 games he has played in this season in the Second Division, the Majorca he has won 22 of them with a figure of 49 goals in favor and 25 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Tenerife He has achieved statistics of nine wins, four losses and six draws in 19 games played on his field, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Majorca they have won nine times and lost four times in their 19 games played, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Heliodoro Rodríguez López, obtaining as a result three victories, two defeats and five draws in favor of the Tenerife. In addition, the visitors add two consecutive matches undefeated in the field of Tenerife. The last game they played on Tenerife and the Majorca in this tournament it was in October 2020 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the Majorca.

Currently, the Majorca It is ahead in the standings with a difference of 25 points compared to its rival. The locals, before this game, are in eleventh place with 50 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in second position with 75 points.