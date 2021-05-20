Matchday 40 of the Second Division: prior to the Real Zaragoza match

05/19/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Next Thursday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the fortieth round of the Second Division will be played, which will measure the Saragossa and to Castellon on The Romareda.

The Real Zaragoza intends to add a win on the fortieth matchday after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at The palms in the Gran Canaria Stadium, with goals from Juan Sanabria Y Luca zanimacchia. In addition, the locals have won in 12 of the 39 matches played so far with a figure of 33 goals in favor and 36 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Castellon suffered a defeat against SD Ponferradina in the last game (0-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. Before this match, the Castellon they had won 11 of the 39 games played in the Second Division this season, with 35 goals for and 46 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Real Zaragoza has won eight times, has lost four times and has drawn seven times in 19 games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him. Castellon, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in The Romareda. At the exits, the Castellon has a balance of two wins, 10 losses and seven draws in 19 games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Real Zaragoza.

The two rivals have met before in The RomaredaIn fact, the numbers show a tie in favor of the Real Zaragoza. The last time they faced the Saragossa and the Castellon in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

To this day, between the Real Zaragoza and the Castellon there is a difference of six points in the classification. The team of Juan Ignacio Martinez placeholder image it ranks in fifteenth place with 47 points on its scoreboard. For their part, visitors are in eighteenth position with 41 points.